Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.