Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $440.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

