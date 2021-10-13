Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Kamada posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,835. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.