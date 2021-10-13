KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Position Lifted by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $437.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

