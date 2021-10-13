Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 206,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 48,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 413,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Simon Property Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

NYSE:SPG opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

