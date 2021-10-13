Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 73,500 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 134.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 110.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 411,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,274,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535,954 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

