Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.41 Million in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,245,000.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,298. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -109.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

