Jump Financial LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Trupanion by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trupanion by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,327. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

