Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,169,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after buying an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,822,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.