JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.61. 394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

