JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JSGI opened at GBX 495.13 ($6.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £269.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.60.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

