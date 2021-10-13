JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JSGI opened at GBX 495.13 ($6.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £269.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.60.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.