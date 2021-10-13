JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 119,012 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,012 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $25,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

WTRG stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

