JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 334,053 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

