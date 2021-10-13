JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.12 Million Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $26,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of GWB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.23. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

