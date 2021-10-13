JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

VXUS opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

