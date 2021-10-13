JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $27,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

