JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €139.22 ($163.79). The company had a trading volume of 772,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.