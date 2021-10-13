JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €107.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.33 ($122.75).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €73.98 ($87.04) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.67. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

