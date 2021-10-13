Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 263,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 201.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $4,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $255.04 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $260.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

