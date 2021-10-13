Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.