Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,321. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.22.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

