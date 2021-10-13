Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.50. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,038. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.78.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.