Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 210,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

