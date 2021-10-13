Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,586 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,740,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 225,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

