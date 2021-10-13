Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $202.33. 18,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,370. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.