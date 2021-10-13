John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.52

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $17.15. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 41,214 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

