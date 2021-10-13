John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.52

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $17.15. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 41,214 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
