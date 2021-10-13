JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 585.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 344,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

