Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.16. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 11,611 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $51,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $86,475. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.