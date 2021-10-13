JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

JBLU traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 233,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,436. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

