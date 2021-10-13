JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 79.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,387,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 4,105.4% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 812,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 793,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

