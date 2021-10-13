Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Comerica stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,340,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

