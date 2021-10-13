Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Shares of BOH opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,548,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

