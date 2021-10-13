Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

RCII has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

