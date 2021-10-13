Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

RF opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after buying an additional 721,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

