Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 13,600.0% in September

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of JPXGY stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.