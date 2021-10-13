IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.97. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 6,448 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

