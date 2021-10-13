Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.68

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 51,066 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.