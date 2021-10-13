Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,506,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,952 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000.

Shares of ITQRU remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

