Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report sales of $34.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.78 million. Iteris reported sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $135.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Iteris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Iteris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iteris by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a P/E ratio of 528.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.