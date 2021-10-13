Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,674 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,099. The stock has a market cap of $489.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.