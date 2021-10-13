iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.63. 9,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,761. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.