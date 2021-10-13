iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 143,869 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000.

BATS:REM opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

