iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.