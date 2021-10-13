iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.64 and last traded at $54.30. 44,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 62,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.