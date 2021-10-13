iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,079.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

