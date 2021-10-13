IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Acquires £10,455 in Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Greg Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,455 ($13,659.52).

LON IPO opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. IP Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.20 ($2.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

