Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,131 call options on the company. This is an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,290 call options.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

