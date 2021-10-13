Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 745,975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

