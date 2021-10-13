Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 385.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

PID opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

