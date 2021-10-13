Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 214.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.38% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

